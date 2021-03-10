I know the Preston community is grieving. My heart goes out to the friends and family of Allen Foss. I am so sorry that you lost him recently in an avalanche. I am an avid snowmobiler and the same age as Allen. This certainly hits home for me. I plan to ride this weekend with my sons, this will be on my mind and we will be even more cautious than usual. Rest in peace, Allen Foss.
House Bill 233 passed the House this week, brought by Rep. Marco Erickson . This bill is great for the well-being of families. Many times, families have sought mental health counseling or mental health emergency services and then child protective services becomes involved. At times, CPS has taken custody of a child, as a result. Families should not have to fear losing their child to CPS when they are seeking help. I asked him to put me on as a co-sponsor. The bill’s rating with the Idaho Freedom Foundation was a zero. I articulated why it should have a positive rating. IFF then gave it a plus one on the Freedom Index.
House Bill 226 was a controversial bill we debated this week; it failed. Many educators are not happy that it failed. This bill approved a $6 million grant to go to Idaho preschools. Well, it all sounds great on the surface. However, the organization providing the grant has a quite the social justice agenda. Many representatives claimed that we would not be beholden to their agenda, but most weren’t naïve enough to believe that $6 million doesn’t come without some type of expectation. I certainly don’t want Idaho preschoolers to be taught about “white privilege” or the leftist version of activism. Rep. McCrostie (Democrat) switched his vote to ‘no’ right at the end. He did this to attempt to get the bill reconsidered. The Democrats then made a game plan with many Republicans to get the bill passed after reconsideration was approved. The reconsideration effort failed. Now leftists are very upset at McCrostie (their own) for voting ‘no’ on the bill, because they did not understand what he was doing. I can’t help but call that social justice.
HB 246 just passed the House. It states parental rights during an emergency cannot be suspended. Now remember, the Governor suspended 75 laws during the emergency order. This bill is great, but are we going to hold his feet to the fire if he suspends this one? As you know, very few were on board with me when I wanted to hold him accountable this legislative session. The Governor has no authority to suspend law, yet he got away with it. Here is the language added with this bill:
“….provided that at no time shall an emergency, extreme emergency, extreme peril, or disaster declaration or order be considered a compelling governmental interest sufficient to justify forced medical action, forced removal of a child from the home, or any other action that could abridge parental rights as described in this chapter…”
House Bill 122 is my bill to allow school staff to carry a concealed firearm in schools K-12. It will have a public hearing on March 10. It should be on its way to the House floor soon.
House Bill 249 gives parents of public-school students the right to choose whether their child will be enrolled in a sex education course. The bill also gives parents the right to review the content of the instruction and any materials that would be provided to students in the course. Parents who choose not to allow their child to receive sex education in a public school must be provided with an alternative education option. During this debate, Rep. McCrostie asked the body if he could read from the World Health Organization’s definition of ‘sexuality.’ I objected and he was not allowed to read. Reading is against House rules and needs unanimous consent from the body. This bill passed the House floor.