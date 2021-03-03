We are now at the end of the 7th week of the 2021 legislative session. The Senate still has not heard extremely important legislation which addresses the protection of your God-given rights. House Bill 135 addresses the Governor’s powers during emergency declarations. Chairwoman Patti Anne Lodge is blocking this extremely important bill. I have included some of the proposed statute changes in HB 135. The additions are underlined below.
(7) During the continuance of any state of disaster emergency, neither the governor nor any agency of any governmental entity or political subdivision of the state shall impose or enforce any additional restrictions on the lawful manufacturing, possession, transfer, sale, transport, storage, display or use of firearms or ammunition or otherwise limit or suspend any rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution or Constitution of the state of Idaho, including but not limited to the right to peaceable assembly or free exercise of religion.
(8) During any state of disaster emergency, the governor may not alter, adjust, or suspend any provision of the Idaho Code.
This bill also requires that the legislature approve the continuing of an emergency order after 60 days, and every 60 days thereafter.
As many of you know, I have been very outspoken regarding the Governor’s violations of the Constitution. I certainly hoped we could hold him to some level of accountability, but it doesn’t appear that will happen.
HCR 5 will lift the ban or limitations on all gatherings, to include high school sporting events. Senator Lodge is blocking this bill, as well. Please email or call her regarding both these bills. PALodge@senate.idaho.gov (208) 332-1320 or (208) 459-7158
In a recent newsletter, I explained that I had bills to strip the health districts’ power to issue orders and enforce them with criminal charges. Chairman Fred Wood has blocked my legislation. However, I am now working with Senator Steve Vick on Senate Bill 1060. I am the House sponsor of this bill. This bill requires that county commissioners approve these health orders. “Giving elected county commissioners the authority to approve or reject orders enacted by district boards of health, which are often run by individuals not elected by the people, is an important step back toward constitutional governance.” – Idaho Freedom Foundation. This bill also reduces it from a criminal misdemeanor to an infraction, if an order is violated and prosecuted. It also requires the commissioners to approve of these orders every 30 days, if the health districts desire for them to go longer. This is how it must be done sometimes. We must keep chipping away at tyrannical law that was implemented by previous legislatures and governors. Therefore, I am grateful to be a part of this legislation. It is moving in the right direction.
A few people have written me stating they will not vote for me again based on single issues that have upset them. I do take a solid stance on issues. I don’t try to play all sides, like so many politicians do. I do not sneak. I do not say one thing and mean another. I do not do backroom deals. I am completely transparent. You will always know where I stand. However, that doesn’t mean I am not open-minded enough to listen to your concerns and change my mind on an issue. If you and I agree 90% of the time, or even 75% of the time, is it worth it to throw me to the curb based on one issue? I believe most of my constituents know that my main purpose is to stand for God-given rights protected by the Constitution. I do my best to adhere to the Constitution. If you think I have made a mistake regarding that, please call me. Call or email me for any reason. Furthermore, you are always welcome in my Boise legislative office and my insurance office in Idaho Falls at 780 N Holmes. I can be reached at 208-332-1183 (in session only January – March) or 208-419-3020 out of session number. You will get the fastest response via email: cchristensen@house.idaho.gov.