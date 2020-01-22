People will now be able to access the Suicide Prevention Hot Line in Idaho by dialing 211. This is a good thing as Idaho consistently ranks in the top fifth or sixth in the nation for suicides.
The administrative rules review process has been interesting this year as all the rules must be reviewed. The departments have done an outstanding job of cleaning up repetitive language, outdated terms, unused restrictions and reducing rules by several chapters and pages. Many departments have seen the value in this clean up process and have pledged to keep doing it in the future as a normal practice.
Every year while we are not in session, or the interim, some legislators are assigned to Interim Committees. This last year, I was asked to serve on the Lieutenant Governor’s Task Force on Efficiency in Government and the Legislative Interim Committee on Federalism. The Lieutenant Governor’s task force was given the responsibility to look at ways state government can be more efficient in providing services and expending tax-payer dollars. This group is made up of a handful of great people from all across the state. We met several times during the summer and toured state offices in Burley, Sandpoint and Idaho Falls. Among the recommendations made were for the Department of Administration to look at consolidating departments in office spaces that are not being used to their full extent, while maintaining the current level of services to help save taxpayer money.
On the Interim Federalism Committee, I was assigned to the Sub-Committee on Federal Lands. The purpose of this federalism sub-committee is to find ways the State can better coordinate services with the federal government or in place of the federal government. We held meetings in Kooskia and Malad. During these meetings, we talked with local citizens and heard some of the issues affecting them on topics such as logging, mining, transportation, and livestock interests in the state of Idaho. We received a lot of good information that will be used as we continue forward.
I also serve as a co-chair of the Federalism Sub-Committee on Health and Welfare. In the course of our meetings, we discovered that the Department of Health and Welfare has over 100 grants from the federal government. When these grants expire, the cost for the ongoing programs often get passed on to the state. As a result of our findings, we have legislation drafted making it mandatory for state agencies to report to the legislature when the grants expire and take actions to phase out the unneeded federal programs. We will continue to meet and look at other areas that can be improved.
Both the Lieutenant Governor’s Task Force and the Federalism Committee have gone along nicely with Governor Little’s “Red Tape Reduction Act” and will continue to help reduce unneeded regulation in Idaho.
This week, we met with County Soil and Water Districts from around the state. The hard work they do for conservation of natural resources is very much appreciated. Our area of the state was very well represented as they showcased some of the projects they have done at home. It is an honor to serve you. Please feel free to contact me at mharris@senate.idaho.gov if you have any concerns.