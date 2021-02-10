The Governor moved from Stage 2 to Stage 3, lifting many of the restrictions in place for slowing the pandemic. That move eliminated the need to pass some of the legislation to eliminate Stage 2 restrictions. Last week we had HCR 2 on the floor of the House to end the group size. That was an order issued by the Dept. of Health and Welfare. I voted to support that resolution. In hindsight I would have voted NO. HCR 2 was not written correctly so its passage was not going to do anything. In reality, it was a vote to make you feel good. It has not been my policy to vote for those kinds of bills. The good news is the Governor increased the attendance at high school athletic event to 40% of the fire marshal’s requirements concerning capacity. The Governor’s action allowed for more people in the high school gyms, so Bonne and I were able to attend another high school basketball game Friday night. I am not going expand on the ongoing disagreements between the Legislature and the Governor’s office. I choose to focus on positive results as the Legislature moves forward.
F&G legislation
We have been criticized for not getting anything done these first three weeks. The criticism has been justified. I want to dwell on what we have been doing. The House Resource Committee has been reviewing rules. We still have the IDFG and the Dept. of Lands left to approve. We have introduced two bills, HB 9 and HB 10. HB 9 establishes sage grouse tags rather than permits. IDFG is attempting to manage areas where sage grouse hunters can hunt and how many birds can be taken from a given area. The bill passed in committee but the House returned the bill to committee to fix some problems. HB 10 deals with trapping regulations for fur-bearing animals that was not consistent with the wolf trapping statutes. There was a problem identified in committee and a new RS has been issued. Two house keeping bills from the Department of Water Resources are on their way to the House with a Do Pass recommendation.
Disciplinary action for nurses
The Health and Welfare Committee has conducted business a bit differently this year. The Chairman has blocked the committee agendas so that we meet fewer days but have more business to deal with at the meetings. Chairman Wood has made this change as a result of COVID-19. One of the interesting bills was HB 37. That bill deals with nursing disciplinary actions. If a nurse was convicted of a crime, their board could take action and repeal his or her license. This bill added just a few important words: “or enters a guilty plea for a crime.” Three years ago an Idaho nurse pled guilty to a crime in Colorado and the board didn’t have the authority to take action on her license until after the court case was concluded.
Fencing materials and cloud seeding
I’m working on two issues that might be of interest to District 32. First, is language to clarify the Sales Tax exemption of fencing materials. Last summer I had a call from a rancher saying that he could not get the local dealer to accept his ST101 exemption form. I am trying to get clear language that puts the burden on the person buying the fencing supplies and not the business selling the fencing material. In the past, several retailers have had to pay sales tax on fencing supplies that they had not charged at the time of sale.
If there is a ST101 on file and the Tax Commission has a question, they should make sure that the buyer has a legitimate claim for the sales tax exemption. The second issue concerns cloud seeding and how to treat increased perception that may be caused by the cloud seeding. Utah has some very clear language that I am trying to incorporate into Idaho Statute. My end goal is to get a multistate cloud seeding effort in the Bear River drainage.
Thank you for your emails and messages. You can reach me at 208-547-7447 or by email at mgibbs@house.idaho.gov