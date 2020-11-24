Leslia Carter, 99, formerly of Preston, presently of Emmett passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 an assisted living in Emmett. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.
Leslia Carter
Teresa Chipman
Citizen sports writer/Production
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
'We just have rumors': Officials 'can't confirm or deny' addition of Target to Logan, but WinCo is coming soon
-
Logan baby-needs retailer Stork Landing to close after 18 years
-
UPDATE: Ridgeline High School to go to all-online instruction for 2 weeks starting Monday
-
Nov. 17 COVID-19 report: Bear River Health Dept. revamps reporting website, changes 'recovery' criteria
-
USU quarterback Shelley dismissed from team