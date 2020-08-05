Stokes held a different “Let’s kick this Cancer” fundraiser for Patrick Zook on Saturday, August 1. It was a hamburger cookout from 10:30-2 p.m. and was well attended. Zook was feeling well enough attend. He visited with patrons expressing his appreciation for their support and helped out where needed.
Let's kick this cancer
- By TERESA CHIPMAN Citizen sports writer
