We have had the great pleasure of watching the District Champion Preston High School Phi-Del's perform many times and more recently at the Preston-Pocatello boys basketball game.
As they preformed there was no doubt in anyone's mind why there won all four categories and are District Champions. Enough cannot be said for Patrience Moffit, her assistants and these young women.
They arrive for practice every morning at 5:30 A.M. Their commitment to excellence is rewarding. Excellent they are. They are the epitome of grace, elegance, dignity, discipline, professionalism and femininity. They exemplify everything that is good about this community and the young women who live here. You are a compliment to yourselves, your families, your leaders and to this community.
Thanks for your hard work and your great contribution to Preston greatness. The response from the crowd after your performance at the basketball game should remind you just how good you are. Seldom have we ever seen a drill team get a standing ovation. You got it and you earned it. Congratulations on true greatness.
Robert & DeAnn Fellows