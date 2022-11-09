I am writing after numerous calls and emails to the Mayor of Preston and various Preston City employees trying to control what is happening to our property as a result of a Five 4 plex apartment complex ( 20 families) that the City of Preston allowed to be built on about an acre and a half piece of land across from our house at 315 W 1st N. Imagine if you will, a huge complex of 5 buildings with 4 apartments each across the street from your house. It’s not fun in any way, shape or form. Regardless of a lot of the neighborhood attending city meetings and letting them know why we didn’t want it built in our neighborhood they were allowed by the City of Preston to build it anyway.
The Mayor and a couple of employees have tried to help but it seems there are no City regulations in place to keep these construction companies and vendors from literally wrecking other people’s property around them. Calling the police does no good either. We have had our driveway flooded, sprinkler heads broken from people driving in our driveway to back into the site across the road (you see the site is so full of buildings that they have no room for contractors and vendors to get in and out), we have had dust galore because they have not used a water truck to control any dirt and dust and the list goes on and on. There is Trash blown into our property, Contractors and Vendors parking and blocking our driveways. We also have a bus stop here. We have been hoping and praying none of the school children get caught under some of their equipment. They have torn up the street, dumped gravel on the city street, mud all over the place at times. Our neighbor has gone out to literally sweep the street after the construction people have dumped dust and dirt in front of his place.
We see other construction sites around the city and it’s nothing like what’s going on across our street. If they make a mess, it’s cleaned up immediately but not this one…it’s been one continuous mess from day one. We have been told that most contractors have a place on site for people to wash their trucks off at….not this one. We’ve even had some of the people working over there stop in and say what a cluster it is to be working over there and we agree, it has to be from what we’ve seen. Parking will be an issue for sure.
Beware Preston Citizens — it can happen to you! We are running out of water as a whole, with drought and they just keep putting more and more people on the water and sewer lines. Now there will be 20 new families added to our lines in this neighborhood and that’s just this one site. There are numerous others being built. Some type of guidelines for controlling the damage they are doing to others needs to be initiated and kept in check by the City.
