Dear Editor,

I am writing after numerous calls and emails to the Mayor of Preston and various Preston City employees trying to control what is happening to our property as a result of a Five 4 plex apartment complex ( 20 families) that the City of Preston allowed to be built on about an acre and a half piece of land across from our house at 315 W 1st N. Imagine if you will, a huge complex of 5 buildings with 4 apartments each across the street from your house. It’s not fun in any way, shape or form. Regardless of a lot of the neighborhood attending city meetings and letting them know why we didn’t want it built in our neighborhood they were allowed by the City of Preston to build it anyway.


