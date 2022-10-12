On September 27th I attended a town hall meeting in Malad for Ammon Bundy who is running for governor.
Mr. Bundy’s talk focused on his “Keep Idaho IDAHO” plan which is described in detail at votebundy.com. The enjoyable part of his presentation was his openness to all questions plus the lively discussions that followed many of the questions. Unlike the far-right radical characterization that the media attaches to Mr. Bundy, he showed himself to be one who believes in personal freedom and rights, who knows his U.S. and Idaho Constitutions and the importance of laws and policies adhering to these documents. Having experienced the heavy hand of the federal government, he understands fully how an overreaching government, federal and state, can rob citizens of their constitutionally protected freedoms.
With his informative website (votebundy.com), his town hall meetings held across the state and his Zoom meetings given earlier in the year, he has strived to educate Idahoans on the current affairs in Idaho regarding education, economy, taxes and state government overreach. Mr. Bundy has demonstrated to be a Constitutional conservative. I ask you to move past the negative rhetoric that is thrown at Mr. Bundy, educate yourself on his plan, and vote for Mr. Bundy in November.
