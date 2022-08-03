I applaud the actions of Dayton City councilman, Reid Olsen for resigning from the city council for the way Mr. Anderson was mistreated as he presented a proposal to Dayton City. I don’t know where Mr. Anderson comes from or what property he wishes to subdivide, but the conversation on both sides of the table deserved to be fair and respectful. From personal experience, when you bring a proposal to the Dayton City Council, it gets swept under the rug and you leave feeling totally invaluable. my husband and I have lived in Dayton for 45 years.
My husband was born and raised in Dayton. We owned 40 acres of land on 1200 North next to the last home that was built on that street. Several citizens approached us wishing to buy a piece of property to build a home so they could stay in Dayton. We planned to build a home on that property and utilize the water hook-up on the east end of the property. We were not allowed to move the hookup on our own land. That particular 40 acres was zoned as agriculture. When we approached a city employee about rezoning it to trans-ag, so we could build there as well as others, the response we received was a flat, “NO, that’s never going to happen.”
That feels very unfair to those of us preparing to retire. A farmer’s retirement is his land. That’s common knowledge here. Members of the present city council are not caught in this trap as they and/or their children have established residences in Dayton already. It’s just the they want it.
Since there is a moratorium on building permits and water hookups, the choices that rightfully belong to the citizens have been robbed from us, not for the good of the community, but for the individual interests of a few.
The city council agreed to increase the cost of a water hookup from $5,000 to $20,000. That decision makes it near impossible for any citizen to build a home in Dayton, even on their own property. It’s as though the city council will allow no more growth except for those they choose to service.
Brett and I aren’t the only citizens in Dayton who feel slighted. It’s sad to think we can’t comfortably speak or work with the city fathers to find solutions that meet the needs of the citizens while being beneficial for the community in a fair and respectful fashion.
Why haven’t we heard the voice of our citizens? A public hearing may be appropriate.