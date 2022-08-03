Support Local Journalism

City should be more receptive

I applaud the actions of Dayton City councilman, Reid Olsen for resigning from the city council for the way Mr. Anderson was mistreated as he presented a proposal to Dayton City. I don’t know where Mr. Anderson comes from or what property he wishes to subdivide, but the conversation on both sides of the table deserved to be fair and respectful. From personal experience, when you bring a proposal to the Dayton City Council, it gets swept under the rug and you leave feeling totally invaluable. my husband and I have lived in Dayton for 45 years.

