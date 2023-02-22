...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Citizen’s Out of Our Past for the week of February 5th, 75 years ago spoke of a program where the government was giving a car to eligible WWII amputees. This program not only gave cars to WWII veterans who lost one or both legs, but also to other amputees.
My father, Marvin Gregerson, lost a hand in Okinawa during WWII. When he first heard about the program, he was skeptical so he researched and discovered that it was indeed there.
Because the deadline to apply was quickly approaching, he contacted his friend and fellow WWII hand amputee, Reed Henderson, to let him know. Both these deserving Franklin County residents were rewarded with a car.
I’m sure each week the Out of Our Past articles spark a memory for someone. Thank you writer, Claudia Erickson.
