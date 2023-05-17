To the editor,
Sometimes one needs to change the way of doing things in order to get better results. Our family finds itself at one of those times.
We are the fifth, sixth and seventh generation families that have made a home and a living on the banks of Worm Creek on both sides of East Oneida. We have come to understand how to work with Mother Nature and the irrigation systems our ancestors designed in order to do so. We also understand the role that hollow fills in draining flood waters from upstream.
So, we are just as interested as the next guy in doing what we can do to help drain the flood-water lake that has formed on our property so Worm Creek’s run-off doesn’t overwhelm Glendale Reservoir. In addition to being concerned about our community, we have a very personal vested interest in seeing that it is done quickly and safely.
Unfortunately, this situation has brought to head a problem our family has experienced over the last several years as public officials have proceeded with their plans to raise East Oneida.
Although we had many questions and concerns over the land, we took them to the county commissioners with a willing understanding that we would let enough of our land go to accommodate the new road. In the agreement to sell the land, it was stipulated that fences would be replaced, watering methods would be preserved. We assumed we would be treated with respect in regards to how the project would impact our 150-year-old farm. We believed our elected officials — some of them being farmers themselves — would recognize and honor our needs as our representatives.
Instead, we have faced one conflict after another over seemingly obvious inconsiderations, if not outright negligence.
For example, as crews came in to prepare for widening the road base, our fences to keep our cattle from getting on the road were understandably moved. Inexplicably, however, they were not replaced with the gates we had installed. When we pointed out the problem, responsibility was bandied about like a tennis ball. Eventually the gates were installed, but they were too small to accommodate the equipment we use to work our land. Furthermore, we had to cut a new road to reach our property. It took the powers in charge over a year to get our fences back to where we could use them, as was agreed upon in the contract.
Another example centers on the water rights our family has held on the Worm Creek since 1872. In building the new base for East Oneida through the Worm Creek hollow, our diversion system for moving water from the ditch to our fields had to be moved. During the months that we adjusted our methods of flood irrigating that land, we believed our system would be replaced. It wasn’t. It took a month of us studying Idaho law and contacting the State Water Board to convince our county commissioners to replace our diversion system.
Again, we ended up resolving the issue ourselves. We are farmers — we always find a way. But all through those generations we have been taught to follow the Golden Rule and respect our neighbors. We’ve been taught to turn the other cheek. Some of us are better at that than others.
We have had six years of similar inconsiderations, but those examples will suffice. Now, with this lake endangering Glendale Reservoir and our community, things are additionally stressful. Add that to our experience with county commissioners and it is a short road to high tempers and unpleasant things have been said by both parties.
We understand that they are not elected to be experts in everything. They are, however, elected to stand up for the residents of Franklin County. And they have not. That is what has led to the tensions that have been expressed recently.
We would simply like our neighbors to know that we are trying to be good neighbors and we would appreciate the same thing in turn from our county officials. We have objected to various aspects of the new road, but it isn’t because we are trying to be contrary. It is because we recognize a problem and our county officials are passing the buck when it comes to protecting individual rights and needs. No one is standing up for our concerns but ourselves.
This new lake is not just covering our fields but filling our pastures with silt, damaging our system of irrigation and leaving us without a means to feed our herd. Like everyone else, we are working hard to manage the skyrocketing costs of everything. But if we are left cleaning up after public projects this time around, it could easily sink us.
Please, if you believe public officials should be good neighbors, let them know.
Sincerely,
Maurice and Bonnie Nielson
Stacy and Geni Nielson
Jeff and Tara Nielson
Billy Nielson
P.S. We also want to thank Search & Rescue and the road and bridge crew. They have bent over backwards trying to find a solution to this serious problem.
