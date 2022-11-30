The elections are over. What a disappointment! About 14,000 people live in Franklin county, only about 4,300 turned up to vote. So, just under 10,000 do not care what is happening in our state or country. How sad. One day they will wake up in slavery and wonder what has happened to agency and choice. That is the path we are heading down - enslavement.
What about the values we live by? We see them also going away. Bit by bit, inch by inch. We can make a difference but only if we are informed and get involved. It is pretty easy to get informed. One of the easiest ways is to go online and sign up to get the email of all those who represent you. You can at least hear what they have to say and how they are voting on the bills and other decisions before them. Locally you can go to the local cities website and find out what their council meetings are about. For Preston it is www.prestonidaho.net. Each city has one. For Franklin county it is www.franklincountyidaho.org.
There are groups of people locally that meet and discuss what is going on. We all need to choose, we need to be black or white. The time is shortly coming that no choice will be a choice but may not be what you would have made if you were informed.
The more people that do not vote also opens the door to more voter fraud. How? With 70% of the population not voting you can have people go and vote 2 or 3 times in different ways and it goes undetected. The time is shortly coming that no choice will be a choice, but may not be what you would have made if you were informed.
