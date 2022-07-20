Support Local Journalism

“You can not be fanatical about the United States Constitution”. This is what I have herd as a statement herd in Franklin Idaho. So my question first is what is a fanatic?

According to the American Heritage Dictionary a fanatic is,”A person marked or motivated by an extreme, unreasoning enthusiasm, as for a cause”. Is it fanatical to zealously defend The Constitution of the United States according to the intent of the original writers and signers?

