“You can not be fanatical about the United States Constitution”. This is what I have herd as a statement herd in Franklin Idaho. So my question first is what is a fanatic?
According to the American Heritage Dictionary a fanatic is,”A person marked or motivated by an extreme, unreasoning enthusiasm, as for a cause”. Is it fanatical to zealously defend The Constitution of the United States according to the intent of the original writers and signers?
With that in mind here are some other quotes to consider.
“And for this purpose have I established the Constitution of this land, by the hands of wise men whom I raised up unto this very purpose, and redeemed the land by the shedding of blood.”
Or this one:
“And that law of the land which is constitutional, supporting that principle of freedom in maintaining rights and privileges, belongs to all mankind, and is justifiable before me.”
And “Therefore, I, the Lord, justify you, and your brethren of my church, in befriending that law which is the constitutional law of the land;”
“And as pertaining to law of man, whatsoever is more or less than this, cometh of evil.”
My question is, Are these quote fanatical?
The same being also said:
“I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot.” “So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth.”
Some may think these are the words of a fanatic. I do not. These are words spoken by Jesus Christ.
So if a person stands for the United States Constitution with the strict interpretation of the founding fathers. They are not just misinterpreting them. They are honoring the source of them. The Lord, Himself has said that more or less than what was inspired is evil.
I, for one, will stand by the original intent of the United States Constitution. You may call me a fanatic. If so I am in good company and wish we all were.