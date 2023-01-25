Support Local Journalism

With the memorable Christmas and New Year’s festivities and rain, snow and frigid temperatures hopefully close behind us for another year, one welcome addition in December 2022 and a gift I gave to treat myself was the Home Delivered Meals from the Preston Senior Citizen Community Center, 64 West 1st South, 208-852-2844.

I looked forward to having a well-balanced nutritious meal delivered to my door hot and ready to eat and not have to go out in the cold and snow to buy something or even have to prepare it at home that day. On top of those pluses, there is plenty of food as well as each meal is so delicious.


