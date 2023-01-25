With the memorable Christmas and New Year’s festivities and rain, snow and frigid temperatures hopefully close behind us for another year, one welcome addition in December 2022 and a gift I gave to treat myself was the Home Delivered Meals from the Preston Senior Citizen Community Center, 64 West 1st South, 208-852-2844.
I looked forward to having a well-balanced nutritious meal delivered to my door hot and ready to eat and not have to go out in the cold and snow to buy something or even have to prepare it at home that day. On top of those pluses, there is plenty of food as well as each meal is so delicious.
Delivered along with the Christmas lunch, taped to a small can was a typed note “Wishing you all the Joys of the Season and Every Happiness Throughout the Coming Year. Merry Christmas!” The container was filled with candy, candy cane, beef stick and a plastic bag of peanuts in a shell!
Equally, for the New Year’s lunch, there was also a typed “Happy New Year 2023” note with a noise-maker. Thank you, Carol Parker, and your staff, specifically Lindsey, as well as Louis Mendoza, who take my order, for your planning and preparing the food in the kitchen and to the kind drivers, who drive out in the cold, on rainy, snowy and icy roads, my driver and helper, Evelyn and Dennis, who hands the food to me with a friendly smile asks me “How are you doing today?” This contact helps them also to know that I am alright and not in need of anything.
I really appreciate their big hearts of caring by providing this service to our community three days a week throughout each month who all bring added joy into my life that day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.