Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Franklin County Republican Committee is making efforts to revitalize and become fully staffed and active. It is more than important for Franklin County to have a voice in state and district politics, especially now that we are in a new district 28 with new partners.

Franklin County consists of 17 voting precincts. As of this moment, we have only 12 of those precincts represented by precinct committee members. Having a full committee is vital in the event of a vacancy developing in either county or legislative districts. In that regard, this Republican committee would choose the person to fill that vacancy. Obviously, the more votes we have, the better representation we influence.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you