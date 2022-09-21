The Franklin County Republican Committee is making efforts to revitalize and become fully staffed and active. It is more than important for Franklin County to have a voice in state and district politics, especially now that we are in a new district 28 with new partners.
Franklin County consists of 17 voting precincts. As of this moment, we have only 12 of those precincts represented by precinct committee members. Having a full committee is vital in the event of a vacancy developing in either county or legislative districts. In that regard, this Republican committee would choose the person to fill that vacancy. Obviously, the more votes we have, the better representation we influence.
The current precincts without representation are as follows:
-Franklin
-Mink Creek
-Dayton
-Whitney
-Preston #1
-Youth representative to the state committee. ( This is not a voting member but has to be under age 40)
These positions do not require a great deal of time to serve. We are attempting to get a regular schedule of monthly meetings for organization of fundraising events, voter education, etc. Requirements include being a registered voter and of course residence within precinct boundaries. Term of service is for two years. If you are unsure of your voting precinct, please contact the county clerk’s office at 208-852-1090.
If anyone is interested, from the above listed precincts, please contact Todd Thomas at 435-881-6753 or email me at toddt@prestonid.us.