Some of the funniest episodes of MASH where the episodes when Colonel Blake was out of the camp and had to leave Major Burns in charge. Major Burns would then run amok causing chaos as he tried to fix what he thought was wrong with the way Colonel Blake was running the camp. The laughs would come when all the changes would blow up in Major Burns face. One of the lessons taught by those episodes is that being second in command and criticizing everything is easy, actually being in charge and the one responsible for how things run is very hard.
In Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, Idaho has its very own version of Major Frank Burns. Whenever Governor Little leaves the state, McGeachin runs amok signing executive orders and acting just like Major Burns would while Colonel Blake was away. The difference is that McGeachin’s actions are no laughing matter.
Even if you support McGeachin’s stances on vaccine passports, mask mandates, and sending the Idaho National Guard to the US-Mexico border; the way she went about trying to do those things should give everyone pause, especially to those of us who are conservatives. Imagine a Lieutenant Governor, who is a democrat, eager to sign a slew of executive orders on abortion and gun control every time the Governor left. McGeachin’s reckless abuse of power has set the precedent for that exact scenario to play out someday.
In politics you never use methods to accomplish things unless you are comfortable with the other side of the aisle using those methods as well. McGeachin fails that test as she seems all to eager to use methods that no conservative would want to see Democrats using. Government never gives back powers it is given and so it is a guarantee that any power you give to the government to do things you like will someday be used to do things you don’t like.
As Lieutenant Governor, McGeachin has the ability to be very influential in the legislative process and she could try to accomplish her policy goals in a more constitutional way. Instead, she decided to chase the spotlight, to take actions that were showy but not substantive. We already have plenty of exhibitionist politicians who are all about themselves, we don’t need one as Idaho’s Governor. Idaho can do much better than Janice McGeachin, we don’t want a Frank Burns to be our governor.