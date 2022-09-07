...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Long duration heat with poor overnight recovery.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each
day, with localized higher readings. Morning low temperatures
will only ease back into the 60s in many areas.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley,
Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited
to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters
of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or recreate outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late
evening. Drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Letter to the Editor: Recognizing senior center volunteers
I would like to thank Carol Parker, Lindsey Broadhead and all the volunteers that help get out the Meals on Wheels. I don’t think that we realize what goes into making sure that the meals get out on time. If it were not for the help of the volunteers it would be hard. Carol has worked at the Senior Center for a long time and has provided many items of food to the Citizens of Franklin County. We all know about her rolls and of course her famous Thanksgiving dinners. What we don’t know is what it takes to be able to do these things. The fund raisers are the way that they get the funds to purchase the items needed to provide the meals and all the extra things that she makes available.
On Monday, Wednesday and Fridays meals are served at the center and this also helps with the costs of purchasing the items needed to operate. If you take the paper you can see what is being served on the days they are opened. If you cannot afford the paper then you can call to see what is being served. I know that if the menu could be printed in the paper that everyone gets through the mail, that would help letting people know ahead of time so they could plan.
The last Fundraiser is going to be held the first of October and this will be the last one for the year. It is important that everyone comes and support the Center so that the Holliday meals and rolls and desserts can be made. If you have extra time, Carol can always use the help. She is only one person and cannot get it all done by herself. If you have not tried Carol’s meals and goodies you are missing out on some good food. I know that calling to find out what is being served is inconvenient but the only way you would not have to call is if the menu could be printed in the Wednesday paper that everyone. Let’s all get out and support the Senior Center as one day you may be the one in need of the Meals on Wheels.
Thanks Carol for your amazing meals and your time that you put in to provide them. Also thanks to the volunteers that help in the kitchen and delivering the meals. Please support this Center as one day you may need Meals on wheels. Don’t forget to have lunch with your friends at the center. If possible the menu in the Wednesday mail delivered paper would be nice and helpful so more can see the menu.