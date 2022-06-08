The last week of School I entered Pioneer elementary to have lunch with my Granddaughter which is in the second grade.
As I came to the front door I found that that door was not locked. I entered and not knowing that I was to sign in and get a badge, I walked down the hall. No one in the office looked up or motioned me that I was to do anything other than have free range of the school.
As I walked down the hall class was on and I passed 3 teachers and 1 aid. All of which looked at me and said nothing. When I arrived at the lunch room, I was asked what I was there for. It was not until then that I was told that I was to have a pass.
I again walked back to the office passing another teacher with a number of teachers coming in and out of the classroom. There were 2 classroom doors that were propped open in which I paused and looked in. Again no one said anything.
I got to the office signed in and went down to the lunch room. I said to the women in the office, I just went all over the school and I had no badge and not a soul said anything to me, “Oh that happens.” was her reply. When I got home, I found out about the shooting in Texas.
I want to know one thing. WHY WAS I ABLE TO WALK INTO PIONEER SCHOOL AND DOWN THE HALL AND BACK WITH OUT BEING STOPPED AND MOST ALL, WHY WAS THE DOOR TO THE SCHOOL UNLOCKED?
This is an outrage! Why are any of the doors to the school unlocked? Why is there not a buzzer on the door? Why were the classroom doors open? Who is protecting our kids?? NOT THE SCHOOL PERSONAL!
Everyone write your local and state officials as well as the school board, and local police demanding the locking of all doors in all school buildings, This is our first line of defense. Only then will the issue be given serious consideration.