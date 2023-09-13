Support Local Journalism

Senior Center needs community support

I am writing to gather donations together. It is believed by some that the county takes care of this business due to the name, but that is not true. Franklin County and the city of Preston help with some money. Truthfully the fundraisers, donations, and volunteers are what keep the doors open.


