Senior Center needs community support
I am writing to gather donations together. It is believed by some that the county takes care of this business due to the name, but that is not true. Franklin County and the city of Preston help with some money. Truthfully the fundraisers, donations, and volunteers are what keep the doors open.
Clients are not forced to pay for their meals. We do send out monthly statements (NOT A BILL). If they cannot pay for their food, we do not stop their meals. Meals that are provided monthly are over 3,000. Approximately 50% of them cannot pay for their food at all.
SEICOG provides a donation for each participant that meets requirements and sets the limits that we can ask for a donation from the consumers. The amounts we ask for are as follows: $6 for those under 60 years of age and a suggested donation of $5 for those getting meals and are over 60 years of age. The meals average over $15 for homebound and $13 for congregate meals.
Even with the amount SEICOG pays and the amount suggested there are still never enough funds to cover all costs. We have four paid employees and many volunteers. Vehicles are purchased by the center for volunteers to deliver meals. The center also pays for the fuel, food, and all other expenses and monies needed for repairs.
Even if you have not tried the food, I’m sure you have used or know someone who has used one of the many services we offer. The Center provides food for the elderly, homebound, and anyone who would like to come purchase a meal.
There is a program through SEICOG or Medicaid. If neither of the two prior options works for them, they will not be turned away. They will provide those in need with food because they do not believe people should go hungry when they can help. Another service offered is baked goods year-round (ordering before items are needed is required). Also catering is available unless something else will prohibit us from being able to provide the service.
The center rents its building, tables, and chairs, and does fundraisers as often as possible. They receive food from the Logan Food Distribution Center in Utah and those items that the center will not use are given away to other local food banks.
Many things need to be done for the kitchen and most recently we realized that the cars and vans we have are not adequate for delivering to certain areas when there is bad weather. We know there are grants available, but the problem is that there is no one to write for the center for free or cheap. SEICOG also provides a registered dietician who has to approve all of our menus before we can serve them.
I am asking for any donations possible whether in-kind or cash. Due to being non-profit donations are tax write-offs and the center can gladly provide receipts. Donations can be given in any form. For cash donations, the center can take cash, check or card. These can be done with a link sent to you, sent in by mail, taken to the bank directly or you can call in or stop by. Here are some areas a donation could be used:
-$900 to pay the power bill for one month
-$1,000 covers gas for one month for home-delivered meals for seven vehicles
-$1,300 provides one client with meals every weekday for a full year
-$15,000 covers food costs for one month of meals for clients
The monies received would go towards bills, repairs, and maintenance on vehicles and buildings, or better food options. We also are desperately in need of volunteer drivers. We provide the vehicle and gas. Volunteers provide their time volunteering to help in the kitchen and/or driving a route to deliver meals.
Here is the Franklin County Senior/Community Center’s information:
64 W. 1st S.
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-2844
Thank you for taking your time and giving your attention to this letter.
Carol Parker, site manager
Lindsey Broadhead, head cook
