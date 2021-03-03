Support Local Journalism

Words are simply inadequate to express our gratitude for all of the support we have experienced and the outpouring of love that surrounded us with the ‘graduation’ of our sweet Kathy (AKA Mrs. Kathy).

We wish to express our profound thanks to Symbii Hospice for their incredibly focused and personal attention. Those sweet angels cared for her every need at every hour of the day & night. Their goal was to maintain her dignity, control her pain and to make sure our Kathy knew that she was loved! They excelled at every step of the way.

We offer our profound acknowledgement for dear neighbors and friends that surrounded us with love and supported our family with loads of love and arms full of food. We will always remember the tremendous nurses that came on their own time off to render aid, support and comfort.

Our special thanks for the compassionate service from our ward and the TLC from Webb’s Funeral Home

Finally, thanks for all of the cards, letters, flowers, visits, hugs, donations and shared tears. Mrs. Kathy truly loved everyone, but especially the little ones and she would insist that we express that love to one and all.

Finally, Kathy, Mrs. Kathy, Mama Kerr, mom, grandma and sweet bride, you have left a legacy of love. We are profoundly indebted to you for your example. We encourage one and all to continue that ‘Legacy of Love’ to everyone around you.

David B. Kerr

Jason & Courtney Kerr

Jordan & Kerry Kerr

Clayton & Nicole Kerr

