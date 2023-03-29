Support Local Journalism

There is no arguing with the importance of Idaho’s agriculture industry. From milk to beef, and potatoes to sugar beets, our farmers and ranchers are responsible for feeding Americans and the world. But that responsibility does not come easily. I would like to thank the Idaho Senate for passing Senate Joint Memorial 101. Twenty-five Senators stepped up to help these critical Idaho industries.

Sen. Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon) sponsored the Memorial, a callout to the Biden Administration and Congress to take action to strengthen our nation’s borders and modernize our country’s immigration system. Guthrie was supported by all Southeast Idaho Senators, including Anthon, Ruchti, VanOrden, Burtenshaw, Cook, Lent, Ricks, and Harris, who put the pressing needs of our agriculture industry first.


