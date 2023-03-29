There is no arguing with the importance of Idaho’s agriculture industry. From milk to beef, and potatoes to sugar beets, our farmers and ranchers are responsible for feeding Americans and the world. But that responsibility does not come easily. I would like to thank the Idaho Senate for passing Senate Joint Memorial 101. Twenty-five Senators stepped up to help these critical Idaho industries.
Sen. Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon) sponsored the Memorial, a callout to the Biden Administration and Congress to take action to strengthen our nation’s borders and modernize our country’s immigration system. Guthrie was supported by all Southeast Idaho Senators, including Anthon, Ruchti, VanOrden, Burtenshaw, Cook, Lent, Ricks, and Harris, who put the pressing needs of our agriculture industry first.
The truth is, even with increased wages, very few Americans are wanting to work or even applying to work in our fields. Farmers rely on guest workers to provide the manual labor needed to maintain our domestic food supply. Due to decades of failed immigration policies under the leadership of both political parties, the agriculture industry is struggling to find a lawful, able workforce. And they aren’t alone. Construction, manufacturing, technology, and service industries are all suffering because Americans are not applying.
Something must change — and it must start at the top.
Thank you, Senators, for showing how a divided government can work together to achieve a common goal. For the future of our nation’s farmers and our food supply, I hope Idaho can become a leader in the fight for American industry.
