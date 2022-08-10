Another great year for the Preston Night Rodeo! Three nights of sold out crowds, great weather, great entertainment , great cowboys and a lot of people to thank!
First thanks to all our great sponsors. Without them, we couldn’t have the caliber of show that we do. There will be a list on our website and on our facebook page. Please let them know you appreciate their support of our community !
Thanks to the great donators who made our new arena project possible. From $100.00 to $500,000.00, every bit made this great improvement to our facility possible. Names in the arena and on the website, plus on a facebook post. Thank you, thank you, thank you. We still need help to finish paying, so open your hearts and pocketbooks, if you can!!
Thanks to Bar T and their great crew from chute bosses to bullfighters, Cody, Linda, Jeff, Wendie, Valerie, Kirsten, Joe, Ty, Jared , Steve, and all, as well as their NFR quality bucking stock and cattle.
Thanks to Eileen Wedel, the street fair/sidewalk sale chairman who fought for a place to have it, took negative comments, but held one of the biggest street fairs we have had.
Thanks to our great announcer, Andy Seiler; our barrel man J.J. Harrison; our specialty act, Jessica Fowlkes; Atkinson Sound, Walton Signs for the big board and tech crew, Brent Sharp in the hospitality room, Coke and Pepsi for their donation, Ritewood eggs and Stokes for food for the cowboy breakfast, Search and Rescue for manning parking entrances and lost and found, the fire department for helping prep the bleachers, Westside basketball team for after rodeo clean-up,Franklin County for their help with watering the arena, Preston City police for help with security and parade, Valley Implement for use of the tractor, Jason Golightly for all his help with the arena prep, Lana for help with facilities, all the volunteer ticket takers, Ann Cheney and Sally Moser for help with ticketing for the last 4 months, Amanda Dilworth of Western Edge Photography, the Preston Citizen, Brett Rasmussen for use of his lift for the photographer, Rod Jones for his crane to erect the big screen, Bailey Beckstead and his crew, fam and Iversons for the Mutton Busting, FCMC for the cowboy medical services, the list can go on and on..... But this committee wants to especially thank our families, our spouses, for their support, their behind the scenes help, from putting up signs to keeping the homes intact while we have spent months preparing for this event.
Thanks to the great fans who make this show electric and exciting and so fun to experience. Here’s to next year’s show, July 27, 28, 29, 2023!!!!!