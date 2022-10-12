Dear Editor,
Are the benefits of ‘green-gifted’ electric busses (EVs) illusory? The Preston Citizen article of 28-Sept.describes how President Biden’s U.S. EPA ‘gifts’ the busses and the charging stations to qualified school districts. The ‘gifted’ school district saves money.
I suspect that ‘green-gifting’ arose from manmade global warming, since debunked, and proliferated under “climate change”, which is now in the throes of a debunking. The reputed purpose of ‘greengifting’ has been to save Mother Earth for future generations. Government and non-free market, crony financial interests would ensure the restoration of nature to benefit of all mankind.
The path to restoration includes some inconvenient truths: A) Renewables, including EVs, require 300% more copper and 700% more rare earth metals, plus 1000% more steel, 4200% more lithium, 2500% more graphite, and 1900% more nickel than does fossil fuel for the same amount of energy (Shellenberger, NY Post, realclearpolitics.com, 10/2/22) and B) Lithium batteries can form dendrites leading to shorted electrical circuits resulting in fires with flame lengths of up to 75 feet according to a recent Washington Post editorial describing the dangers of lithium batteries.
The 28-Sept. article triggered several questions:
1) Have ‘green-gifted’ school districts, President Biden, and the EPA considered how the government’s ‘green’ initiatives resulted in humanitarian abuses of children who work in the battery ore mines in the Congo or of ‘green’ mining’s effects on indigenous populations in Chile? Is it wise for a democratic republic like the U.S. to depend heavily upon graphite mined in communist China?
2) Will a school district’s facilities be protected adequately from spontaneously induced lithium-ion fires? Do EV batteries put at risk an entire fleet of busses that are parked in close proximity to the EV? What is the mean time to failure of these batteries and what is their estimated replacement costs? Who pays for battery replacement and facility upgrades required to support the EV? Are ‘green-gifted’ mechanics available to properly service these vehicles?
3) Is student safety an issue with these batteries?
4) If on a return trip to home on a cold night in January an EV gets stranded in traffic because of a multi-car accident on ID Route 36, how much idle-time capacity does the EV have? Can the EV be recharged at Mink Creek, enroute, or at Montpelier, before embarking for home?
5) Is the new ‘green-gifting’ agenda about preserving Mother Earth or about imposing rules to control the masses?
6) Politicians rarely bestow gifts without conditions. What fealty will President Biden or the U.S. EPA demand of school districts that accept federal ‘green’ largess? For example, will ‘gifted’ school districts have to put on programs that demonstrate how grain and beef farmers harm the environment? Is the U.S. Constitution detrimental to the goals of environmental sustainability?
7) Based on the article, the cost to purchase and to operate an EV is at least 1.8 to 1.9 times that of a diesel vehicle, and appears to exclude the overhead costs of the federal administrators making the ratio higher. Who pays the excessive costs of President Biden’s ‘green-gifted’ EVs?
8) How do localities distinguish between ‘green-gifting’ and federal welfare?
Was it Thomas Jefferson who warned us about benefactors like the ‘green-gifters’ - a government big enough to give you everything you want is government big enough to take everything you have?
Franklin Wirsing
Clifton
