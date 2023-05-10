Editor:
The Franklin County GOP central committee is hosting a town hall/legislative update meeting on May 18th, 2023, at 7 p.m. Location is at the City of Preston offices in the council room.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following county, Franklin. * WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically flooding over a few roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1134 AM MDT, emergency management and National Weather Service survey teams reported localized minor flooding continues in the advisory area. - With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some precipitation forecast, localized flooding is expected to continue this week. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek, Whitney, Mapleton, and Emigration Summit. - For flood safety information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is dangerously cold. Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so safely. &&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff from rain, melting snow, and reservoir releases is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following counties, Bannock, Franklin and Oneida. * WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1138 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek Reservoirs will be needed in the coming days. Combined with forecast rain and continued melting snow, flooding is expected. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Henderson Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Marsh Creek, Dry Creek, Malad River, Rowley Creek, Wright Creek, Birch Creek, Rattlesnake Creek, Campbell Creek, Bannock Creek, Sheep Creek, Mill Creek, Samaria Creek, South Fork Hawkins Creek, Third Creek, Deep Creek, Yellow Dog Creek, Precipice Creek, Potter Creek, Devil Creek, Little Malad River, Weston Creek, Hawkins Creek, Hill Creek, Cherry Creek, and Station Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Malad City, Pleasantview, and Samaria. - For flood safety information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is dangerously cold. Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so safely. &&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Localized flooding caused by a combination of rain and melting snow continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Idaho and southeast Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River Foothills. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from rain and melting snow may result in localized flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, low-lying fields, and other flood-prone locations. Some low-water crossings may be flooded, and localized impacts to some roadways, homes, and businesses remain possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - For flood safety information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Continue to monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
The Franklin County GOP central committee is hosting a town hall/legislative update meeting on May 18th, 2023, at 7 p.m. Location is at the City of Preston offices in the council room.
Senator Jim Guthrie and Representative Dan Garner will be in attendance to provide the latest information from the just completed 2023 legislative session. There will be a question and answer portion as well for more interaction with our state elected officials.
Hope to see a roomful of interested residents to participate in our representative form of government!
Sincerely,
Todd Thomas
Franklin County GOP chair
