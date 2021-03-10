I'm from Franklin County, Idaho, and very upset.
Why is Idaho DMV continuing to use a computer software system that is so inept at issuing new registration and titles for Idahoans that this process takes more than a week to complete and must be done by appointment? I find this to be unrealistic expectations of the state.
Before this new program, it took a total of 20 min. to complete this process and that was including having the police do a VIN inspection, with no appointment.
I bought a new vehicle, today is Wednesday, I can't get this vehicle registered and licensed until next Wednesday, a week away, because of this new computer software.
As a citizen of Idaho, this is not making my life easier or the public servants' working lives any easier at the DMV.
Is this to be the norm and the best that Idaho can do?
What if any solutions are there?
I have the clerk telling me I'm lucky, as people in Coeur d'Alene are booked out to May to get a vehicle registered.
This system needs to be mothballed and the old system brought back as this is only going to get worse with more people buying cars.
This new computer software is 6 months old. The DMV is still having issues??? Franklin County has four clerks who issue licenses: 4 clerks X 8 half-hour appointments = 48 appointments, I know 48 people do not go into the Franklin County DMV a day. Why are the citizens being told they must wait a week to get an appointment? Something stinks here or is there only one computer? I think if there is an issue, more clerks need to be hired or buy more computers.
Are we blaming this on Covid-19? I don't think so.
But I have ranted long enough.
Please look into this as this system is inept
Can we use some of the excess money that the state has to hire more people for the DMV to use this new system?
Thank you,
Lora Johnson