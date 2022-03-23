Steven Bennett’s assertion (Letters to the Editor, 2/16/2022) that “to take back federal land in Idaho is neither realistic nor possible within the confines of our constitutional government” is fundamentally flawed. Read Rob Natelson’s editorial in The Epoch Times (Feb. 16-22, 2022). Mr. Natelson explains that in 1938 Frank Roosevelt’s New Deal Supreme Court appointees abandon strict legal reasoning and ‘dismantled’ the U. S. Constitution’s restraints on federal land ownership. Their ruling gave bureaucrats and politicians greater control over citizens’ lives (prosperity, liberty, etc.) especially in western states like Idaho, where 60 percent of the state’s land is subject to federal control.
The U.S. Constitution does NOT allow the federal government to acquire large parcels of land. Our legislators may be unwilling to confront unconstitutional court rulings but that does not make a ruling, like the 1938 ruling, correct, and it does not prevent a future judicial correction or legislative correction of an incorrect ruling. For example, the 13th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution effectively REVERSED the Dred Scott decision of 1857. See also Abood v. Detroit Board of Education, 1977 & 2018.
Our constitutions, state or federal, do not require that citizens or their legislators sheepishly submit to judicial debasement resulting from blatantly flawed court rulings that usurp our fundamental rights. The same applies to unconstitutional legislation.
Rather than assuming the role of a compliant dullard in relation to our federal government, Idaho needs to reassert its role as an equal partner. This requires that the legislators Idahoans elect challenge the entrenched power structure in Boise by demonstrating a commitment to constitutional principles. Does the legislature need to return to a more open debate forum and deemphasize legislative committees, where one or two individuals can exert undue influence (prevent debate) on legislation and stifle those who want adherence to constitutional principles? Refer to Chad Christensen's article on page A5 of the 9-March edition of The Preston Citizen.
In the May 17 primary, Idaho’s citizens should support only candidates who will adhere to our state and federal constitutions. Further, Idaho should reject Governor Little and any legislator who acquiesces to his continuing emergency decrees for COVID. The Governor’s management of COVID has been sodden with government overreach more suggestive of Ottawa 2022 than of Philadelphia 1787, and to what benefit? For a plausible explanation of the behavior one sees in Boise, read “What Is the Great Reset?” (Michael Rectenwald, December 2021, Volume 50, Number 12) at imprimis.hillsdale.edu.
Franklin E. Wirsing
Clifton