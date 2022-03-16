...A BAND OF MODERATE SHOWERS MOVING THROUGH ROCKLAND TOWARD LAVA
HOT SPRINGS...
At 149 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of showers located
near Rockland, moving east at 25 mph toward Lava Hot Springs through
400 AM MDT.
Locations impacted include...
Eastern Pocatello, Preston, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Swanlake, Neeley, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock
Creek Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area, Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock
Peak, Portneuf Gap, Virginia, Chesterfield, Oneida Narrows Reservoir
and Dayton.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph and moderate rain possible. If outdoors,
consider seeking shelter inside a building. Motorists traveling
along I-15 may need to be prepared for poor driving conditions when
showers move through.
Preston School District would like to thank all those who voted in the recent supplemental levy election. Whether you were for or against the measure, we value the opportunity for patrons to exercise the right to vote and participate in the democratic process.
With the passage of this levy, we will provide programs for our students and support for our staff that basic funding from the state does not supply. The money will be carefully and wisely spent. The district will create a webpage for the levy and give updates regarding how funds are used on key educational priorities.
On behalf of the students, staff, and board of trustees in Preston School District, I extend my sincere appreciation for your support of education in whatever manner you give. Your investment in our local children and youth will bless lives now and for many years to come as it strengthens our wonderful community.