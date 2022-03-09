Dear editor,
State Elections: There has been much talk on the governor race, but there are other state races that are very important.
We have 3 people running for Lieutenant Governor. Terri Pickens Manweiler (democrat party) (https://terriforidaho.com), Scott Bedke.(https://bedkeforidaho.com) , Priscilla Giddings (https://www.giddingsforidaho.com), on the republican ticket.
This is a critical race. It is important to look into all of them and see what they stand for. They are both presently in the house of representatives. As Speaker of the House, Scott Bedke has been instrumental in stopping many conservative bills to come to the floor for a vote. I feel this has taken away from the House of Representatives the power to represent us. If he does that in his role as Speaker of the house, what will he do as Lieutenant Governor? But look for yourself and see how they vote. It’s more important to see what they have done and not the words they say. I personally have been getting emails from Priscilla Giddings for the last 2 years. I have found that she stands by the Constitution of both the United States and Idaho.
We also have a race for Attorney General. We have 3 people on the ballot in the primaries. Lawrence Wasden, ( he is the present Attorney General). Raul Labrador (https://labrador2022.com), Arther B. Macomber. (.https://macomberforidaho.com) This is a very important position. The decisions and guidance of this office can have a great influence on the direction of Idaho.
The Secretary of State is also up for election. Here we have 3 Republicans on the primary ballot. Phil McGrane (https://www.mcgraneforidaho.com), Dorothy Moon (https://dorothymoon.com) and Mary Souza (https://www.marysouzaforidaho.com). Dorothy Moon is part of the Idaho Conservative Senators and Representatives. They work to restore Idaho’s robust economy, make sure the massive surplus in Idaho’s budget is returned to the taxpayers who rightfully deserve it. Idaho should not sell its sovereignty for the price of federal grants (and the rules coming with them). We can and must reduce property taxes, repeal the tax on groceries, and ease other tax burdens on families and businesses. The Idaho Conservative Agenda for 2022 is the roadmap for achieving these goals. That being said, the Secretary of State needs to take seriously the threat of voter fraud and do everything possible to prevent it in all of Idahos elections.
At this point, nobody is running for Idaho Treasurer, Controller or Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. We do need to have people run for office. This would be a good opportunity to serve.
Rebecca Branson
Preston