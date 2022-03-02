We do ordain and establish the law and elect people to represent us. We are the owners of this land and have hired others to manage and protect our interests. If you own a business and the CEO begins to act without regard to your interests or block you from participation or information, you step in and warn them to make course corrections, if they don’t, you fire them.
We have a situation where n our nation where the people we’ve hired are claiming more and more of our property, restricting our use of public land and resources. We hired the people in the government to manage some things and now they are saying we need their permission to use them.
In the past we survived deep economic depressions through innovation and hard work and we could do that because we were able to utilize our resources. We are not immune to that kind of depression but we have been allowing our hired representatives to restrict and steal our resources — to eliminate our ability to access resources necessary for our provision and survival.
We may think our government will take care of us because we’ve dutifully paid our taxes and assume that they care about us as much as we care about our friends, but are we asking them what they are doing to preserve our resources?
How much of our state is now controlled by the federal government?
Which of those running for Governor are going to protect what we have left or work to reclaim what was ours?
We better find out what our situation is in ID and before we vote, we better know where they stand on these issues.