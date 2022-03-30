This letter is written in response to Steve Bennett’s letter to the editor of 23-March. In his letter Mr. Bennett states that Mr. Bundy plans to eliminate the property tax. That is not correct.
I have heard Mr. Bundy and other candidates explain their plans for the property tax. As I understand it, their plan generally is to add the tax to the initial purchase price of the property, the tax is part of the purchaser’s debt obligation on the property, but once the property is paid for the property owner no longer owes a property tax to the government and may not be evicted by the government for failure to pay the property tax. For example, assume that during their working years Mr. & Mrs. Smith purchase and pay for a property. After their retirement when the Smith’s income may be limited the couple owes no property tax. That seems reasonable and may be advantageous to retired people with limited incomes.
Will the ‘up-front’ tax plan work? I do not know. It is conceivable that it would actually eliminate incentives to purchase property because it effectively raises the initial purchase cost of the property. Conversely, it may lower the purchase price of property because of the added 'up-front' tax.
Neither the existing plan nor the ‘up-front’ tax are likely to prevent the filthy rich from purchasing property. Being filthy rich generally gives one more discretionary spending power.
Disclaimer: Presently, I am not an Ammon Bundy supporter. He is running as an Independent in the general election in November. I am registered to vote as a Republican in the May 17 primary election.