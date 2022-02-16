Let us consider this in the election year. What is “unelectable”? This is often given as an excuse for not voting for a particular person. “They are unelectable” is the rallying cry! If those who said this, had voted for that person, they had a chance to be elected. It is a lousy excuse! Are they so superior that they can read the minds of other people? What evidence do they have on how others will vote. None - but there own bias. Will we make a choice against someone just because of an opinion of others? Or should we think for ourselves and do our own research. Let us look for what really matters. Principles in the law of the land, which is the constitution, supporting that principle of freedom in maintaining rights and privileges. This is what belongs to all mankind, and is justifiable before God. What would our world be like if we all used this as our standard for making decisions. It is not our responsibility to decide whether someone is electable or not, that is what an election and voting is for. What right do we as a people have to decide an outcome before the votes are cast?
I have supported and voted for many that have been called “unelectable”. Why did I support them? Because they were the most principled candidate running for an office. It never entered my mind to vote for a person that was popular. The important thing was what they believed in and stood for. Those “unelectable” that did win an election were some of the public servants we have had. If some of the “unelectable” in the past had been elected we would not be in the political mess we are in now.
I say if one is labeled as “unelectable”, that is someone I will seriously look at for public office. Why? I have found those labeled as “unelectable” often to be those with more integrity and more knowledge about what this great country of ours was founded on. They believe in Faith, Religion, Sacred support to our families, Liberty and that we the people have responsibility for ourselves. They are not those that seek for power.
So I would ask in this election year, were we can loose so much of our freedoms, seriously consider the choices we have and look at the principles of a person and not listen to the preconceived ideas of others on what the election results will be.