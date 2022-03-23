One of Ammon Bundy’s campaign promises is that, if he is elected, he will eliminate all property taxes in Idaho. As a homeowner, and as the fifth generation to work our family farm, I fully appreciate the pain of paying property taxes. I also understand that eliminating property taxes would cause more problems than it would solve.
If Idaho eliminated property taxes, it would be the only state in the country to do so. Idaho real estate would then become a risk-free tax haven for the super-rich. With no property taxes to pay, the super rich would seek to hide their money in Idaho by buying up all available real estate, thus driving up the price of real estate for the rest of us. Rather than helping the citizens of Idaho, eliminating property taxes would hurt us by driving the price of housing even higher than it already is.
I grew up hunting in the Cottonwood area. Large areas of Cottonwood are now off limits to peasants like me thanks to the Larry Miller family buying large tracts of land in the area. Do we really want to attract more of the super rich, like the Millers, to Idaho to buy and restrict access to even more land?
Property taxes are collected locally and largely spent locally. Our property taxes pay for our local schools, law enforcement, fire departments, and city improvements. Eliminating property taxes will not make those local services suddenly become free, but instead will remove our ability to pay for these services as we see fit using local funds. If property taxes are eliminated, local communities would have to be funded by what scraps the state legislature decides to give us. Mr. Bundy claims to distrust government power, yet his proposal to eliminate property taxes would only centralize even more power in Ada County. When the state government is the only source of funding, they have all the power.
Of all sources of government revenue, property taxes are the most stable source of funding. Property taxes are the least affected by economic swings and as such are an ideal way to fund essential services such as schools, police, and fire departments. Mr. Bundy wants to fund our state entirely through sales taxes, which are the most volatile source of funding and as such would lead to highly volatile budgets for our schools, police, and fire departments.
Mr. Bundy’s plan to eliminate property taxes sounds good on a bumper sticker, but it would make our state a much worse place to live by turning our entire state into Sun Valley, a place where the super rich move in and crowd the rest of us out.
Steven Bennett
Preston