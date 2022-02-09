Sorry, an error occurred.
Do you hear the cries of the children who will never cry?
Or the voices of the lives that will never live?
Do you see their lives being taken, by those who life should give?
Many excuses have be made to justify the sin.
I was too old, I was too young, to let their life begin.
I’m not ready now, but maybe in a while.
And if I’m not ready then, the child can be defiled.
There is no harm, they can feel no pain — at least that’s what we are told.
Lies to make the wicked choice easier to unfold.
There’s other reasons why a life is ended before it has begun.
A crime so gross and ungodly, designed by the Evil One.
Most have taken part in this awful deed without us even knowing.
Cunning men, with ill intent, changed numbers and the names to keep the truth from showing.
Disguised to heal sicknesses spreading throughout the earth.
Serums created with cells from those who were denied their birth.
Many doctors know they hide the truth, but they’ll tell you if you request.
But most encourage ignorance and assure you they’re doing what is best.
“Don’t question the science. It’s for the greater good.” -is how the deceit unfolds.
The truth: great profits are being made from infant’s lives, their stories never told.
I will tell you their stories now, if you will just but read.
It may not change your mind, but it will plant the seed.
With hearts still beating, the tools of their execution are moving near.
As the pain commences, they move away in fear.
Some on the table left to die, do you hear their fleeting breath?
Some pieced back together by their executioners, making sure there’s nothing left.
The gruesome facts are hard to hear, and harder to believe.
Once impressed upon your minds, these thoughts will never leave.
I was oblivious and even denied this evil could be true.
I’ve spoke to many, but their reply’s the same: “There’s nothing we can do.”
So if we can’t stop it, do we just go along and play the devil’s game?
Or do we fight for the children with all the love we have, even if it’s all in vain?
David Sharp
Clifton