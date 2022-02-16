I would like to speak for a moment about a matter which transcends politics, The American Red Cross.
The Red Cross represents a shining example of people coming together, regardless of personal or political ideation to help everyone. In times of need they’re always there, to provide care, shelter and hope.
But the pandemic has hit the Red Cross very hard. Blood-drive cancellations, resource, and staffing shortages, have all taken their toll. As a result, The Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. This presents considerable risks to patient care.
Doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to prevent further delays in vital medical treatments. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has had less than a single day supply of critical blood types. That’s why our help is so vitally important.
In the words of The Red Cross founder, Clara Barton:
“You must never so much think as whether you like it or not, whether it is bearable or not; you must never think of anything except the need, and how to meet it.”
Now is the time to turn compassion into action, and there is no better way to honor Clara’s lifesaving legacy than by making a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets, or becoming a Red Cross volunteer. Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS, to learn more about how you can make a difference for those in need.