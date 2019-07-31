Letters to the Editor: Lifesaver

Dear Editor,
I don’t know if you know this man (pictured above)? But he saved our bacon tonight, from Utah we are up here trying to find a camp spot at 7 p.m. on a Thursday and we blew a tire. He honks, pulls over for us and personally calls someone at the tire shop in Preston and they were so quick to run out to us on the side of the highway and help us.
Thank you for being the human you are with the heart you have!! You helped a young and dumb couple with their baby and dog stranded on the side of the road. You don't have no idea what it means. We were literally driving on our spare tire so we didn’t have a spare!! #younganddumb #thankalocal #Prestonpeople #thankyouthankyou
Sincerely,
Keeley Kelley
Roy, Utah