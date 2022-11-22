A free book and a cookie was a nice combination for a delightful afternoon as well as a good way to have the community bring their children to the Larsen-Sant Library on Wednesday, October 12. Over 1,000 people attended the Cookie and A Book event where 1,000 new books were given away, in addition to a total of 974 cookies handed out.
New books for the children and cookies were planned for the hundreds of visitors to the library in past years for the event. After having moved into the current Larsen-Sant Library building in 2002, the Book and A Cookie program started in 2004. The event is sponsored by the Franklin County Reading Association and the Larsen-Sant Library. Both organizations purchased the books for the event and collaborated to plan and organize it.
The Cookie and A Book program, to give a free book to every child who attends, is designed to encourage reading.
“I was excited that we were able to hold it outside this year and that so many people came and we have the opportunity to put books in the homes of children,” said Teresa Rasmussen, Assistant Director. For the last several years, due to inclement weather, the event had to be moved inside at the Oakwood Elementary School.
The first activity greeted visitors on the front lawn area with a story walk “reading” the book “The Chalk Giraffe” by Kirsty Paxton, where parents and their children could read the book together that is mounted on 12 large white pages with print and colorful pictures from the book. Diane Steadman, the Librarian who sets up the story walk, said “It’s fun to see everyone come for a cookie and a book. I’ve never seen a child get so excited about a book.” Each child is also provided with chalk to encourage them to draw on the sidewalk along the story walk.
This is the second time that brothers Karsen Kelsey, 6, and Cooper Kelsey, 6, both in the First Grade, attended the event. After reading the book along the Story Walk, Karsen said: “I feel I am happy to get a cookie and excited about the book I chose “The Pout-Pout Fish.”
Cooper agreed: “I feel good getting a book and a cookie because I like books and I love the library.”
Their mother, Chelsie Kelsey of Preston, offered “This activity is a good thing for the kids to come to each year.”
The event was the first time for Tristan Foote and her children of Preston to attend. “A neighbor told me about it. I said we’ll head right over. My children are excited to be here about getting a book and a cookie.”
From Preston “I like to come and get a new book to read,” said Emma Hansen, 6, in the First Grade, who was looking for a Chapter Book.
Her sister, Analise Hansen, said “I like to come for the cookie and to get a book that is my very own.”
Their brother, Braydon Hansen, 14, commented: “I just like books.”
The chocolate chip, oatmeal, and white and chocolate chip cookies were made in the Preston School and West Side School Districts school lunch cafeterias.
Canned food donation for the library’s food bank was also encouraged and collected at the library. The donations go to help the Elk’s Lodge Christmas Baskets.
“Thank you to everyone who volunteered this year. We couldn’t have done it without your help,” offered Teresa Rasmussen.
