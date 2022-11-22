Support Local Journalism

A free book and a cookie was a nice combination for a delightful afternoon as well as a good way to have the community bring their children to the Larsen-Sant Library on Wednesday, October 12. Over 1,000 people attended the Cookie and A Book event where 1,000 new books were given away, in addition to a total of 974 cookies handed out.

New books for the children and cookies were planned for the hundreds of visitors to the library in past years for the event. After having moved into the current Larsen-Sant Library building in 2002, the Book and A Cookie program started in 2004. The event is sponsored by the Franklin County Reading Association and the Larsen-Sant Library. Both organizations purchased the books for the event and collaborated to plan and organize it.


