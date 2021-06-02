The Larsen Sant Library moves into its summer season with no pandemic restriction and is again open regular hours: Monday thru Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are all just so excited to get rid of all the restrictions and get back to normal hours,” said assistant director Teresa Rasmussen. “We were hoping to do in-house summer reading, but there’s just still some concerns with our volunteers who weren’t feeling safe, so we are doing virtual, but are excited to see kids in the library again and enjoying their books.”
In addition to reestablishing its regular hours, the library is offering the following programs:
• Tales and Tales Summer Reading Theme. This program will be virtual. The library is using an app called Read Squared where patrons can log in and track their reading instead of keeping track of paper logs. (Paper logs will still be available.) Through this app they will have access to the library’s virtual program called Page Turners. The Page Turners program will run five days a week, for four weeks starting May 31, and going through June 25. If anyone misses one they will have access to all of the programs throughout the summer. Prizes, weekly drawings, and end of summer prizes will be available at the library.
• The BFF (Books, Friends, and Fun) Club will be meeting in person on Tues. mornings for K-2 kids. Please register soon! If the weather is bad, the gathering will be canceled.
• Miss Penny will be at the Preston School Summer Lunch program at noon each Wednesday in June to give away free books and read stories.
• The Franklin Outreach Summer Reading program, Library in the Jail, will be held Wednesday in June and July. Patsy Shipley volunteers to run that program.
• Teen and Adult Summer Reading logs will be available on the Read Squared app also. Prizes will be offered.
For more information, see http://larsen-sant.lili.org or call the library at 208-852-0175