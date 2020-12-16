The last day to write a letter to Santa is, today, Wed., Dec. 16, between 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., reminded Teresa Rasmussen, director of the Larsen-Sant Library. “Bring your letter to Santa and get a free book when dropped off at the drive-through window. Make sure to put your address in the letter so that you will receive an answer from Santa,” said Rasmussen.
The Book and a Cookie Night that celebrates Family Read Night is different this year and will also end today, Dec. 16. “We’re trying to serve the community, under the circumstances, in a creative way,” said Rasmussen. The Preston and West Side School Districts are providing the cookies patrons will receive as they go through the drive-through to receive the free book.
Because of the increase in donations of books this year, the library is having a self-serve Library Expansion Book Sale in the community room. The sale lasts through the end of December during library hours. “All sales will be by donation. Please be generous with your donations,” asked Rasmussen. Library hours are Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.