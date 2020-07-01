The Larsen-Sant Library set up a storybook walk to start its summer reading adventure.
“We’d like to keep the children involved visiting the library in this fun way since they can’t come in right now,” said Diane Steadman, library staff member. Children age 10 and under are not allowed in the library due to Covid-19 guidelines. It’s an idea she pulled from the library’s annual Book and Cookie celebration.
The current book featured is “The Pigeon Wants A Puppy” by Mo Willems (2008). The story walk starts in front of the library on 109 South 1st East. Each page of the book is mounted on cardboard and lined up along the sidewalk. Readers are encouraged to also go through the drive-through to receive a treat.
“We hope the story walk will go all through the summer or until other guidelines are received. Come with your children each week to see what the next book is featured so you won’t miss any of the stories,” Steadman said.
The library is open to 15 patrons at one time, for no longer than one hour per patron. Library programs are suspended. Computer use, by reservation, is limited to essential use only and patrons must bring their own headphones. Patrons are asked to wash hands before entering the library, wear face masks, and social distance themselves. Patrons who are sick can use the drive-through.
The library’s hours are Monday-Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
The library will be closed July 3-5. There will not be a story walk during the week of July 6-10.