Literary Lovers, an adult book club, is a new feature offered at the Larsen-Sant Library.
The club is based on the long-running “Let’s Talk About It,” program sponsored by the Idaho Commission for Libraries and hosted at the local library.
“We were not awarded the Let’s Talk About It this year. There were too many libraries competing for it,” said Teresa Rasmussen of the Larsen-Sant Library.
The new program, like its predecessor, offers a list of books for patrons to read before they are discussed in a group on a designated day. Local scholars will direct the discussions.
For their inaugural year, the librarians have chosen the theme of “Connecting Generations.”
The first meeting will be held on Jan. 8, to discuss “A Single Shard,” presented by Penny Wright and Stewart Shumway.
On Jan. 22, “I Am David,” will be presented by Lynda Hamblin.
On Feb. 5, “Charlotte’s Web,” will be presented by Julie Westerberg.
On Feb. 19, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be presented by Stormy Heinz and “The True Confessions of Charlotte Doyle,” will be presented by Penny Wright on Mar. 4.
Following is a summary of each book.
Jan. 8 — “A Single Shard,” by Linda Sue Park
Tree-ear is fascinated by the celedon ware created in the village of Ch’ulp’o. He is determined to prove himself to the master potter, Min—even if it means making a solitary journey to present Min’s work in the hope of a royal commission . . . or arriving at the royal court with nothing but a single celadon shard.
Jan. 22 — “I Am David” by Ann Holm
David’s entire 12-year life has been spent in a grisly prison camp in Eastern Europe. He knows nothing of the outside world. But when he is given the chance to escape, he seizes it. With his vengeful enemies hot on his heels, David struggles to cope in this strange new world, where his only resources are a compass, a few crusts of bread, his two aching feet, and some vague advice to seek refuge in Denmark. Is that enough to survive?
David’s extraordinary odyssey is dramatically chronicled in Anne Holm’s classic about the meaning of freedom and the power of hope.
Feb. 5 — “Charlotte’s Webb” by E. B. White
Some Pig. Humble. Radiant. These are the words in Charlotte’s Web, high up in Zuckerman’s barn. Charlotte’s spiderweb tells of her feelings for a little pig named Wilbur, who simply wants a friend. They also express the love of a girl named Fern, who saved Wilbur’s life when he was born the runt of his litter.
E. B. White’s Newbery Honor Book is a tender novel of friendship, love, life, and death that will continue to be enjoyed by generations to come. It contains illustrations by Garth Williams, the acclaimed illustrator of E. B. White’s Stuart Little and Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House series, among many other books.
Feb. 19 — “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J. K. Rowling
Harry Potter has never been the star of a Quidditch team, scoring points while riding a broom far above the ground. He knows no spells, has never helped to hatch a dragon, and has never worn a cloak of invisibility.
All he knows is a miserable life with the Dursleys, his horrible aunt and uncle, and their abominable son, Dudley — a great big swollen spoiled bully. Harry’s room is a tiny closet at the foot of the stairs, and he hasn’t had a birthday party in 11 years.
But all that is about to change when a mysterious letter arrives by owl messenger: a letter with an invitation to an incredible place that Harry — and anyone who reads about him — will find unforgettable
￼￼Mar. 4 — “The True Confessions of Charlotte Doyle,” by AVI
Thirteen-year-old Charlotte Doyle is excited to return home from her school in England to her family in Rhode Island in the summer of 1832.
But when the two families she was supposed to travel with mysteriously cancel their trips, Charlotte finds herself the lone passenger on a long sea voyage with a cruel captain and a mutinous crew. Worse yet, soon after stepping aboard the ship, she becomes enmeshed in a conflict between them! What begins as an eagerly anticipated ocean crossing turns into a harrowing journey, where Charlotte gains a villainous enemy... and is put on trial for murder!