The Larsen-Sant Library has begun a "Book and a Cookie" service from the library window. The service will be held until Dec. 16.
Families can come to the drive-up window and pick a book and get a cookie. Cookies are provided by the Preston and West Side school districts.
Simultaneously the library staff is also collecting Santa Letters. Children can bring their letters to the drive-up window and pick a book. The Key Club from Preston High helps the library with the Santa letters.
Books are also offered to children when they drop off the pages they colored for the coloring contest.
Also, throughout the month of December, the Library Expansion Committee is holding a self-serve Holiday Book sale in the library's community room. A donation box is there for those who get books from the sale. Patrons are encouraged to donate whatever they can for the library's expansion.