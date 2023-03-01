...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,
Holbrook, Holbrook Summit, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
An Out of School Support Grant has been awarded to the Larsen-Sant Library and Priestley Mental Health offering helpful free classes entitled “Youth Empowerment” to be held starting in March at the Larsen-Sant Library.
The Youth Empowerment is a 4-week course to discover skills for a thriving life, addressing the topics of self-image, anxiety and anger, communication and social skills, and conflict resolution skills for elementary, junior high and high school age students.
The Junior High Group (6th-8th grades) class starts Monday, March 6, 4:15-5:15 p.m. The High School Group (9th-12 grades) first class begins Thursday, March 9, 4:15-5:15 p.m. The Elementary School Group (2nd-5th grades) begins Friday, March 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
COURSE SCHEDULEWeek 1: Self-Image
Week 2: Anxiety and Anger
Week 3: Communication and Social Skills
Week 4: Conflict Resolution Skills
All groups are facilitated by qualified mental health providers. Classes are free of charge. Classes will be held at the Larsen-Sant Library, 109 South 1st East, Preston. Registration closes March 1st.
To register, contact the Larsen-Sant Library, (208) 852-0175 or Priestley Mental Health, (208) 852-2370.
