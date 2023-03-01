Support Local Journalism

An Out of School Support Grant has been awarded to the Larsen-Sant Library and Priestley Mental Health offering helpful free classes entitled “Youth Empowerment” to be held starting in March at the Larsen-Sant Library.

The Youth Empowerment is a 4-week course to discover skills for a thriving life, addressing the topics of self-image, anxiety and anger, communication and social skills, and conflict resolution skills for elementary, junior high and high school age students.


