A book about children’s challenging lives in Africa has had a big impact on a girls reading group at the public library in Preston.
A book club called Great Reads for Girls, ages 8-12, joined other girls led by youth librarian Penny Wright at the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston. Each month, they read and discuss a different book and have an activity and food item that goes along with the book.
In November 2021, the girls and their mothers read the book “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park.
“It is a true story about a boy named Salva Dut who lived in Sudan, Africa, in 1985,” Wright said. “It follows his story of extreme unrest in his country and village. He was run out of his village when he was 11 years old and separated from his family. He walked hundreds of miles to Ethiopia, surviving animal attacks, starvation, and disease. It’s a story of his will to survive with nothing. He makes it to a refugee camp and stays there for several years until the leaders of the camp run everyone out by gun point. Many of them walked to Kenya to another refugee camp.”
Parent Britny Field explained the reading experience this way:
“My daughter, McKaylee, and I read the book aloud together. The book was intriguing to us both from the first chapter. McKaylee had some concerns about what she was reading and asked me questions as to whether the things she was reading about in the book … could happen in this country. As we continued reading, we felt there was hope for the character’s situation.”
Salva was 22 years old and still in the camp when he was chosen to go to the United States. He did not know if any of his family was even still alive in Africa. He went to New York and lived with a family and got an education. He started telling his story, and people wanted to hear about his life.
The story is interwoven with that of another Sudanese child in 2008, an 11-year-old girl named Nya who has to walk many miles to a pond that is two hours’ from her home. She makes two trips to the pond every day, twice a day to get water for her family in a water bucket. The water she gets is from a river or small lake, and it is always dirty water. Her sister gets very sick from the water.
“I was sad for the girl in Africa when I read about her having to walk for eight hours round trip with a piece of pottery on her head as it was her job to get water. I’m grateful that I don’t have to do that here where I live,” 9-year-old McKaylee Field said.
Brittany Johnson and her 9-year-old daughter, Paisley, also attended the classes together and read the book separately. “I thought it was a really good book,” said Brittany Johnson. “It opened my eyes as to how lucky we are to live in this country.”
Paisley also is grateful to live in a country where she has good water. “I felt sad for the children in Africa about their water when I read about it. I feel so lucky to have clean water to drink,” she said.
Salva eventually returns to Sudan and starts building water wells for the people in his country. He builds a well close to Nya’s village, and their lives are changed to have clean water that is near. She then could start going to school, and they don’t have to worry about getting sick anymore.
The girls and their mothers discussed what changed in a person’s life who has access to clean water.
“Children can have time to go to school and be educated when they don’t have to walk many miles to get water for their family each day. We thought that the ability to have medical care increased when there is access to clean water,” Wright said. “We talked about how very blessed we are to have running, clean water in our homes and if anyone has ever thought that there are people still in this world that do not have access to clean water.”
The reading group also discussed ways they could personally help out in situations like the one described in the book.
Wright and her husband, Bob, visited Kenya in July 2021. Their tour guide, Jim Gee, was the one who coordinated drilling the wells and taking care of them. “I was able to share with our reading group some pictures and videos when we visited Africa, of a village in Kenya, Africa, that recently had a well dug in their village,” Wright said.
The group discussed the book for at least 25 minutes. Then Penny challenged the girls and the adults present in class to raise money for this cause. They could choose whatever project to do.
“We did not have a dollar amount that we wanted to reach, just whatever they could raise. All the money goes to the building, maintaining and inspecting the wells. The project we are raising money for is called Maja-Ya-Watoto, which means “Water For The Children,” Wright explained.
The librarian was impressed with the different ideas that the girls came up with and the amount of money they have raised. She noted that one girl got birthday money that she donated. Another girl raked leaves to earn money. A young girl and her mother decided to involve their extended family by providing service for each other instead of buying Christmas presents for them. The money they would’ve spent on gifts was donated to their fundraising project.
“It was a life-changing book, and I think each of the girls have really looked into their lives and realized how blessed they really are,” Wright said.
Paisley Johnson listened to some of the ideas that the older girls presented but felt like they would be too hard for her to do, but she likes baking cookies and decided to use this talent to raise money.
“I made 55 dozen chocolate chip and homemade Oreo cookies in a two-week time. I sold them to my grandparents and my mom’s friends,” she said. “I felt good about this project to send money to Africa to help them have clean water.”
Paisley and her mother worked together to make it possible. Brittany said, “I thought baking cookies and selling them was a good idea. I was there to help Paisley do it by donating the baking ingredients and by working together going on Facebook contacting friends and family who lived locally. We made up the orders and I drove her to the customers to deliver them and pick up the money. I was really proud of her for sticking with this project even though her siblings were playing, she worked on her project.”
McKaylee Field had her birthday around the time she finished the book and had received some birthday money. “I wanted to do something so I donated my birthday money. I had a good feeling that I could help someone. I wish I could do more,” she said. “I feel everyone should have access to clean water and would like for others to contribute to a good cause like this, too.”
Her mother matched the donation, then added some more money.
As a craft project to accompany the book assignment, the girls spent one class period making bracelets out of beads, since Africa is known for bead work.
“When I look at my bracelet, it helps tie me to Africa and what I learned about them by reading this book,” McKaylee said.
Penny concludes: “I have asked each of the girls to write down their experience with reading the book and the project they decided to do to fundraise and the experience with raising the money. I plan on sending these experiences to Jim Gee and keeping them to put in a binder.”
Anyone who wants to donate money for “Water For The Children,” can contact Penny Wright at the Larsen-Sant Library, 109 South 1st East in Preston, Idaho 83263, 208.852.0175. “You can bring or send money to me at the Library and I will make sure it gets to the project,” said Penny.