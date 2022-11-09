Support Local Journalism

Allyson Wadsworth was born in Preston on March 31, 1969. Learning hard work and dedication started at a young age as she was born to Cleve and Marian Bodily who owned the Bodily Dairy in Fairview, where she learned hard work as well as how to play hard. She held onto that mentality all through her life.

Allyson spent her whole life working and serving others in Franklin County. She worked relentlessly at FCMC where she was the foundation director and grant writer, bringing in record-breaking grants. She was able to push forward many upgrades for the hospital; the last being the new medical office building that will open the first of next year.


