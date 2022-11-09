Allyson Wadsworth was born in Preston on March 31, 1969. Learning hard work and dedication started at a young age as she was born to Cleve and Marian Bodily who owned the Bodily Dairy in Fairview, where she learned hard work as well as how to play hard. She held onto that mentality all through her life.
Allyson spent her whole life working and serving others in Franklin County. She worked relentlessly at FCMC where she was the foundation director and grant writer, bringing in record-breaking grants. She was able to push forward many upgrades for the hospital; the last being the new medical office building that will open the first of next year.
While serving as the PR director there, the hospital flourished because of her efforts at the free community event during rodeo weekend, the rodeo roundup, and the yearly health fair, as well as many other sponsored activities put on by the hospital. She was always someone they could count on to be there, put a smile on everyone’s face, and make sure all had a good laugh.
As one of only three women to hold a spot on the Preston City Council, Ally was excited at the opportunity to serve our wonderful town in another way. She attended every meeting, heard what anyone and everyone had to say, and helped our town grow and thrive with the new splash pad, where she loved going on opening day every summer, watching the kids and parents play and have a wonderful time; and the downtown trick or treat, where she would always show up in her iconic witch costume that she rocked with bright wigs and a full face of makeup.
Some of you may have gotten the opportunity to join her for the “Witches Night Out,” a hospital-sponsored community event that she planned and looked forward to for many years. She always went full out with the decorations, dancing, and fun games. She knew how to throw a party, and a real good one at that; she loved an opportunity to make everyone smile. She loved Preston, and truly tried to do anything she could to make it a little bit better.
Allyson chaired the Festival of Lights for Preston City from 2016 to 2021, and it was always something she looked forward to. Although it was a stressful time of year, she made the most of it and looked forward to decorating and spending time with other community members, spending countless hours hanging Christmas lights, planning the meals, and making sure it was all perfect.
She wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what she did without the help and support from her loving husband, Clint. Clint would do almost anything she asked of him from attending dinners, helping set up, or simply listening to her ideas; he always encouraged her to be the best version of herself and knew how important the community was to her. Although he didn’t love the spotlight as much as she did, he always did his part to make her visions come to life. There truly was no bigger supporter in her life than Clint. He loved watching her come up with crazy ideas and making them become a reality.
To know Ally was to love her. She never failed to make you feel heard and understood. She would take anyone’s thoughts or opinions and listen to them openly. If it was important to someone else, it was important to her. The love she showed other people was unlike most. She truly thrived off of the joy and happiness of others.
Allyson continued to serve this city and community in her final few months here with us all. After being a beloved city council member for six years, she made the choice to run one last time in the 2022 election. She said “I just feel like I need to try one more time; there are things I need to finish.”
Right after the campaigning began, she sadly received her diagnosis of lymphoma. Even after this terrifying news, she was still all hands on deck to continue running for her beloved spot, attending council meetings over the phone and still doing as much as she possibly could. The Festival of Lights dinner held one year ago tonight was the first city event she missed during her tenure, but her family and friends, and fabulous committee, made sure it went off without a hitch — mostly due to her detailed planning.
Choosing Allyson as the Lamplighter for this year’s Festival of Lights is the consummate acknowledgment of her dedication and love for this city. It would have been an incredible moment for her — a humbling honor to have her accomplishment recognized; and we as her family feel exactly the same. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
