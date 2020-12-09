On December 5, 1940 the last little bird was delivered to Afton and Pearl Bird. Linda Janese Bird was raised in Mendon with her six siblings, Darlene, Dale, Renee, Lauralee, Deon and Karl.
She graduated from South Cache High School. She met the love of her life Travis Johnson on a blind date and they were married on June 2, 1958, in the Logan Temple. They spent most of their married life in Logan and then moved to Clifton and now live in Preston.
She grew up loving to play and watch sports. She played softball on many church and commercial teams. She loves to sing, play the piano, listen to country music and garden. She still loves watching sports like baseball, basketball, football and horse racing.
She worked at Wurlitzer’s, Moore’s Business Forms, The Bluebird Candy Factory and Fredrico’s Pizza where she made many lifelong friends.
She has always been a big supporter of her four children: Lynette Pitcher, Janese (Allan) Cardon, Jill (Richard) Ballard and Keith (Michelle) Johnson and also her 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Happy Birthday! We love you!
Due to covid we enjoyed a Surprise Virtual Birthday Party on her special day.