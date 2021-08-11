The Preston City Amateur was held last weekend, and Lindsey Lloyd won.
Lloyd shot a 5-under par two-day total with rounds of 69 and 68 for a 137 total to win by three over Sawyer Jensen and Dustin Richardson, who both finished with 140 totals shooting rounds of 71-69 and 73-67 respectively.
Richardson shot the low round of the tournament Saturday shooting 67 but was too far back to make up the difference. Jensen was able to pull within one shot a couple of times during the final round only to see that lead stretched to three, after a clutch birdie by Lloyd on the 35th hole of competition and effectively seal the victory.
Chick Lignell finished fourth with scores of 72-73 and a 145 total. Alex Stulce won the Lap money with a final round of 68. Lloyd is a collegiate golfer for Idaho State University and is from Grace, Idaho.
Advertisement
In the First Flight, Owen Pearson wins the title again this year with net scores of 66-67 for a 133 total. Brandon Harris finished second with a 137 total. Kyle Allen was third with a 138 total, Dave Seamons finished fourth with a 145 total. Lap money was won by Nick Creech, Ken Seelos, and Spencer Sadler that shot final round 74's.
In the Second Flight, Kade Harris finished first with net scores of 72-67 for a 139 total. Zach Allen finished second with a 140 total. David Kress and Jerry Losee tied for third with 143 totals. Jordan Snedaker finished fifth with a 145 total. Lap money was won by Kyle Jordan with a 76 his final round.
In the Third Flight, Kevin Hall wins with net scores of 66-74 for a total of 140. Paul Madsen finished second with a 141 total. Justin Keyes finished third with a 145 total. Ryan Doyle and Shane Spackman finished tied for fourth with totals of 146. Addam Tremea won the Lap money with a final round score of 68.
In the Fourth Flight, Eli Jensen finished first with net scores of 74-65 for a 139 total. Kim Johnson was second with a 141 total. Brent Knapp was third with a 143 total. Ashton Bassett and Jerren Cundick finished tied for fourth with 144 totals. Lap money was won by Mike Oxx with a final round score of 64.