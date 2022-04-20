Under blue sky, sunshine and a slight chill in the air, approximately 500 children, parents and grandparents donned their coats and comfortable shoes and walked the perimeter of the large Preston City Park, watching their family and friends at the annual Preston Lions Club Easter Egg Scramble on Saturday.
Five age groups, including a special needs group, waited for the familiar blast of the horn from the Franklin County Fire District fire truck signaling when to break through the yellow plastic tape. With Easter baskets in hand, the kids hunted for plastic-colored eggs — especially for one with a Golden Ticket.
“Since we just moved here, this is our first year at the Easter Egg Hunt, and wanted to support the community in this fun activity,” said Tami Grantham, of Cub River. “With five children, I like how the blowing of the horn for each age group is at a certain time so that we can go around the park with our children and see each of them get their eggs.”
This is also the first year for Chad and Jeana Hansen and their five children, ages 4-14, to attend the Egg Scramble.
“I think it’s great fun for the kids and it’s great fun for us to come together as a community,” said Jeana. Their 6-year-old daughter, Emma, found one of the four Golden Tickets in her 4-5 age group.
Stryder Lyons, age 5, of Preston, found another one of the Golden Tickets for his 4-6 age group. “I love coming,” Stryder said.
Jace Lopez, 8, from Preston, agrees that he likes coming every year. “I like getting the candy and seeing my friends here, being with the Easter Bunny and just running around.”
The Easter Bunny watches the children gathering the eggs, waves and interacts with the children and poses with them for a photo of them together.
“I came once before to the Easter Egg Hunt. I like getting the candy, meeting my friends, and getting my photo taken with the Easter Bunny,” admitted Isabel Petersen, 6, from Dayton.
Golden Ticket winners in the 10-12 age group are: Corban Larson, Karson Hervey. Malia Whitehead, Nathan Bowcutt. Special Needs Golden Ticket winners are: Nayeli Sanchez, Ali Wall, and Rhythm Bott.
The Franklin County Fire District brought one of their fire trucks manned by their volunteers for the community to “Touch The Truck” and get into the driver’s seat and have their photo taken, explained Dirk Moser, one of the Captains present at the event. The Women’s Fire Auxiliary, headed by Buffi Montgomery, set up a spinning wheel to win prizes, such as plastic fire hats, crayons, plastic fire trucks, Twizzlers, candy, and games.
“Because of COVID during the last two years, this year we brought back the traditional egg hunt we have had for over seven years. We’re all having a great time,” said Jay Firth, Lions Club Secretary. “People are thanking us for bringing it back. They said they are loving it.”
The Preston Lions Club members want to give special thanks to KACH Radio Station, the Fire Department, the Easter Bunny, and the Phi-Dels and Key Club from Preston High School. The plastic eggs are recycled by the Lions Club and used again for the next year.
There were 14,000 plastic eggs filled by 13 local businesses with candy, stickers, coupons, and four Golden tickets for each age group. Lions Club President, Cyndi Wall, and Lions Vice-President, Jonna Clements, on behalf of the Lions Club thanks the following businesses for donating prizes for the Golden Tickets, comprising games, stuffed animals, nerve guns, John Deere tractors, and more: First American Title, Allen Land Surveying, Webb Funeral Home, Stokes Market Place, Franklin County Idaho Assessors Office, Fellows Chiropractic, Franklin County Idaho Warrant, Northern Title, Stotz John Deere Equipment, Franklin County Funeral Home, Doug and Jennifer Wallace, Precision Diesel Service, and K & T Steel Corp.