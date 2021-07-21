Lions to cook rodeo burgers in tents this year By NECIA P. SEAMONS Citizen editor Necia Seamons Editor Author email Jul 21, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With the expansion of the rodeo arena's southern and eastern sides, the Lions Club lost its kitchen temporarily, said Cyndi Wall, president of the service club.So this year, the club will be selling burgers in tents located where their old kitchen was. While waiting for things to be finished underneath the stadium, construction prices climbed out of the club's reach, said Wall. "Proceeds from hamburgers sold this year will go into the community as well as into the building, to get us up and going," she said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burger Lions Club Gastronomy Price Kitchen Building Service Club Cyndi Wall Necia Seamons Editor Author email Follow Necia Seamons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today USU music professor resigns after yearslong internal investigation Providence House Fire Graffiti at Logan High that used Nazi symbols, codes, slogans sparks online uproar Cache County has third highest concentration of Latter-day Saints, religion census finds Time for Trump voters to move beyond him