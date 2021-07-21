Support Local Journalism

With the expansion of the rodeo arena's southern and eastern sides, the Lions Club lost its kitchen temporarily, said Cyndi Wall, president of the service club.

So this year, the club will be selling burgers in tents located where their old kitchen was.

While waiting for things to be finished underneath the stadium, construction prices climbed out of the club's reach, said Wall. 

"Proceeds from hamburgers sold this year will go into the community as well as into the building, to get us up and going," she said. 

