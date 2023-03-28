In a surprising end-of-session plot twist, Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a property tax relief bill that passed the Legislature only last week.
The complicated House Bill 292 carried far-reaching implications for schools. It would have directed $100 million to schools to use for property tax relief — such as paying down bonds and levies.
However, HB 292 also would have eliminated the standalone March school elections, and the date school districts most often use to run bond issues and levies. Less than two weeks ago, schools across Idaho sought $1 billion in ballot measures, although most big-ticket requests failed.
The March election factored heavily into the governor’s veto.
“House Bill 292 removes the very election most used by school districts that rely on supplemental levies to keep up with record growth and maintain schools for Idaho families, thereby removing local control,” Little said in a veto message, delivered Monday. “I do not find it reasonable to permanently eliminate an election date that has become important to so many families and local schools.”
The March school election wasn’t the only reason for the governor’s veto. State officials say HB 292 would have put $400 million in transportation projects on hold, since the state would no longer be able to use sales tax monies as a bonding tool.
The veto sets up an immediate political showdown. HB 292 passed both houses with bipartisan and veto-proof support — 63-7 in the House, and 32-3 in the Senate.
But while Little urged the Legislature to start over — saying, in his veto message, “Let’s get property tax done right this session” — any rewrite figures to delay the adjournment of the 2023 legislative session. The session began its 12th week Monday with the Senate in session, and with the House planning to reconvene Tuesday.
Lawmakers have several key issues to work through. None of the K-12 budget bills have passed the House or the Senate. And the House still has to take up a bill to implement one of Little’s top legislative priorities — “Idaho Launch,” a proposal to provide incentives for high school graduates looking to attend community college or pursue workforce training.
It’s not immediately clear how the veto — and any late-session negotiations on property tax relief — would affect the fate of any other bills still sitting on the Legislature’s docket.
Reactions
Two education groups were quick to applaud Little’s veto — and urged lawmakers to rework the bill and provide the property tax relief promised with HB 292.
“Public school districts rely on supplemental levies to maintain their operations and losing this March date creates issues with budgeting for the next school year,” Idaho Association of School Administrators Executive Director Andrew Grover said. “Removal of the March date in this legislation was not a necessary component of property tax relief in HB 292.”
“We urge the House and Senate to sustain the veto and work together quickly to bring a bill back that keeps the March election date intact and eases the other concerns related to transportation funding,” the Idaho School Boards Association said in a statement.
